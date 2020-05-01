Comments
MARATHON (CBSMiami) – Nearly half a dozen marijuana bales were found near the Marathon shoreline Thursday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a blue plastic barrel stuffed with five separate bales of marijuana was found in nearshore water at 109th Street Oceanside on Thursday afternoon.
The bales of marijuana, also known as square grouper, weighed 90 pounds.
The person who found the barrel called the Sheriff’s Office who in turn notified U.S. Border Patrol agents who took possession of the marijuana.
