



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — COVID-19 antibody tests are now available in Miami Beach. MedRite is now making the antibody testing available to anyone at its Miami Beach Urgent Care Center, located at 542 West 41st St.

Antibody tests, also known as serology tests, do not identify an active infection. Instead, they detect antibodies in the immune system that fight off the coronavirus.

The presence of antibodies would indicate a person was exposed to the virus and could be protected from re-infection — though it’s still unclear how strong that immunity might be or how long it would last.

Such tests are seen as key to rolling back social distancing because they give public health officials an idea of how widely the virus has spread.

In addition, MedRite is shutting down its drive through location next to the Eden Roc Hotel to its Urgent Care facility beginning Sunday May 3.

Anyone who wants either a diagnostic test, which diagnoses people who are currently sick, or an antibody test, need to pre-register online at https://medriteurgentcare.com/covid.

The MedRite Urgent Care Center is open for testing every day from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with same day appointments available on a first come, first served basis.

Call the information hotline at (305) 735-3909 for any questions and to determine the cost of the antibody test, which will vary depending on your insurance plan.