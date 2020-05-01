CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Coral Gables now has a drive-thru COVID-19 test site for its residents.

It’s located in a parking lot off LeJeune Road near The Shops at Merrick Park.

The free testing will be prioritized to residents in the highest risk categories. The highest priority will be those 65 and older with symptoms and underlying medical conditions. The second highest priority is those under 65 with symptoms or underlying medical conditions.

Testing will be by appointment only. Those wishing to be tested must fill out an online application.

Those needing help filling out the application can call the Senior Resident & Testing Hotline at (305) 460-5401.

Residents will be contacted and given their date and time for testing.

