



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officials announced Friday that Everglades National Park will be opening in phases, following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities.

Officials said the park would open starting on May 4:

• Main Park Road from the Homestead entrance to Flamingo

• External restrooms at the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center

• Flamingo Marina and boat launch ramps

• Flamingo Marina Store, restrooms, and gas pumps

• Flamingo Fish Cleaning Station and restroom

• Chekika Day Use Area (roads and surrounding area only)

Entry fees are waived, and the following spaces continue to be available:

• Marine waters of Everglades National Park

• Beach campsites in wilderness

Officials said the following facilities remain closed at this time:

• Royal Palm area including the Anhinga Trail

• Long Pine Key area and campground

• West Lake area

• All visitor centers and public buildings

• Concession tours and boat rentals

• All other park restrooms

• Other park locations such as Shark Valley and Gulf Coast

Everglades National Park superintendent Pedro Ramos said:

“I am pleased that we can be part of our community’s efforts to take incremental steps toward reopening.”

“Our action to restore access to the park’s main road and Flamingo provides additional opportunities for people to spread out a little more while practicing social distancing.”

Park officials issued the following statement regarding the phased opening:

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Everglades National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, including the regulations listed in the Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 21-20 for marinas, boat ramps, fish cleaning stations, and fishing piers. In addition, visitors should practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.”

