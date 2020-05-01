



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is urging everyone planning to visit a park or a marina to follow the rules this weekend.

The mayor says he is working with medical experts to determine when it’s safe to start reopening businesses, but he hopes to have a plan done by this weekend.

There are currently more than 12,000 coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County, the most of any county in the state.

The mayor says there is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, as the rate of hospitalizations continues to slow.

Gimenez also said there is no timeline for when reopening might happen.

“We don’t have a timeline other than getting our plan worked out by this weekend.

We plan to have something by then or early next week.”

“We need to figure out businesses, sporting events and how do we open up summer camps parks — so there is additional work to be done.”

The mayor reminds everyone planning to head out to a park or out on the water this weekend, “If you don’t follow the rules, you can be fined up to $500.

As for Governor Ron DeSantis’s planned reopening of state parks next week, the mayor said he needed to talk to the governor about it, but he has no jurisdiction over those locations.

