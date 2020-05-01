



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — When was the last time you got in your car and actually drove somewhere? Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are all staying at home. However, don’t let your car sit for too long or you could get an unpleasant surprise when you try to start it up again.

Jay Mullininx fixes cars. From the latest models to vintage classics, he has seen cars impacted by the pandemic because they’ve been sitting for more than a month.

“Batteries are like light bulbs. You can turn the light off. Go out of the room. Come back in and pop it goes out,” said Mullininx.

The streets have been empty for weeks. Vehicles need to be driven to keep the battery charged, otherwise when you go to start them up, you might have a dead battery.

“Hopefully you have a neighbor with jumper cables,” said Mullininx.

Jumper cables are used to connect a car’s good battery to a dead battery. Seems simple enough but if you do it wrong, damage can be done especially to newer cars.

“A computer system, if you reverse the terminal you can blow you alternator or hi-tech electronics. Stuff under the car, navigation center, radios you got to know positive to positive, red to red,” he explained.

Those are words to live by. Link up positive to positive and negative to negative.

If you are still confused, click here for more on how to safely jump start a car on the internet.

Plus, always remember to make sure the jumper cables are grounded.

Mullininx says the best prevention for a dead battery is to drive your car, put a few miles on it and check the tires and brakes.

“Before you start, step on the brake pedal a couple of times and make sure you have a firm brake pedal,” advises Mullininx.

Some other important care car tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles: