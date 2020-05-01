MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Post World War II into the 1950s, America traveled.

New cars, gas, and tires were in abundance, there were no more war restrictions and everyone was free to hit the road.

But will that happen as coronavirus mandates are eased?

“People are going to be traveling close to home, where they’re most comfortable, likely within 100 miles of home,” said Mark Jenkins with the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Airline industry analysts say travelers will be leery of flying in a not so socially-distant environment. Driving, however, will be appealing.

“First, you are in your own car. You know what the cleaning conditions are and you know who you are in the vehicle with, so there is confidence in driving,” said Jenkins.

He predicts the first trips will likely be to family members, but he notes the AAA website has seen a lot more traffic lately.

“There are a lot of online searches for information for places to go for family and a vehicle,” said Jenkins.

So will the 1950’s post World War II tradition of the family road trip be back in style for a while at least?

It could be that history will repeat itself for far different reasons.