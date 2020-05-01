MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When we first saw Clover, the dog, back in February, it was a pathetic sight.

Watching her as rescuers tried to grab her. She had been wandering for days in the Redland. Her jaw was just hanging. She had been shot in the face.

Fast-forward to Friday, Clover is with Rich Iannelli and her “furever” family.

“I knew she was special, she had to be,” Rich said. “I never expected her to be as loving and outgoing and playful and strong and strong-willed.”

She’s come a long way in less than 3 months. Initially, vets didn’t know if she’d survive. They had to remove about 75% of her lower jaw. The question then was if she would be able to eat?

Rich cooks some pretty incredible meals for her every day.

On this day, it was turkey and chicken, along with some cod and fresh kale. He said this 21-pound dog eats like a St. Bernard, with no problems.

Rich is retired and is with Clover 24/7. He tells us this bundle of love changed his life.

“I have people all the time say, “Oh, God bless you, you did such a nice thing.”

Rich said, “God blessed me, for sure, trust me on this. This dog is everything. She’s really everything. A little miracle,” he said.

Ginny Wargo is with Doberman Rescue League, one of the groups that lead rehab effort. She calls Clover an inspiration.

“People are just in love with her. It’s her spirit. She is a little fighter. We all need a little fighter in us, especially now,” she said.

Rich is grateful that little fighter will be by his side, hopefully for years to come.

“I jumped on the magic carpet ride. This has been, she is literally the best partner I’ve had in a long time,” he said. “She’s made a lot of things perfect, in a very imperfect time right now.”