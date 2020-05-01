CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities say one person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Hialeah on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was over the scene at West 36th Street and 12th Avenue, where Hialeah police were investigating the shooting.

Police responded to a dispute between two people.

Responding officers say one of those people had a knife.

Authorities say the suspect took off running and was shot after a confrontation with police.

No other details were immediately available.

