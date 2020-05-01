Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities say one person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Hialeah on Friday afternoon.
Chopper 4 was over the scene at West 36th Street and 12th Avenue, where Hialeah police were investigating the shooting.
Police responded to a dispute between two people.
Responding officers say one of those people had a knife.
Authorities say the suspect took off running and was shot after a confrontation with police.
No other details were immediately available.
