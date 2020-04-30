Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of window washers in Sunny Isles Beach is lucky to be alive as strong wind gusts took their scaffolding on a wild ride on Thursday afternoon.
Rain and heavy wind affected a group of window washers, whose platform was seen dangerously swaying against a building along the beach.
Wind gusts as strong as 47 mph were felt across the area, along with heavy rains.
The workers were on the side of the building where they could not see the storm coming.
The wind caught the scaffolding by surprise and took them on a wild ride.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
