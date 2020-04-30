MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At the direction of Governor Ron Desantis’ emergency management team, a hybrid drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 test site is being set up outside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
According to the mayor’s office, it should be up and running in a week or so since there is already medical staff onsite because of the field hospital that was constructed inside the convention center.
Testing will be by appointment only. The number to call is not available at this time.
The mayor’s office said the new test site will give them more capacity than they’ve had and, more importantly, give the city some capability to manage the virus if there is an outbreak.
Miami Beach has been named one of ten communities to be included in the Rockefeller Foundation’s COVID-19 National Action Plan. The initiative will deliver substantial expertise and personnel to expand local capacity to monitor future infection waves and do critical contact tracing of infected individuals.
