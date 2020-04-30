Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. but not this summer.
Officials say the 2020 ceremony, which would’ve been held in Cooperstown, New York in July, has been canceled.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said it would be unsafe to hold induction events during the coronavirus outbreak.
Jeter headlines the 2020 class which includes ex-slugger Larry Walker, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons.
The 2020 inductees will receive their honors during next year’s ceremony.
(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.