



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A new drive-thru COVID-19test site opens Thursday at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale.

The site, off East Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free testing is available to anyone over the age of 18 with or without COVID-19 symptoms. No doctor referral is needed. Proper ID is required with name, date of birth, and photo.

No walk-ups are allowed.

“People are entitled to know whether the disease is in their city,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Tests will be administered by healthcare professionals from AMR. Patients will be contacted when test results are available.

Testing will be by appointment only. Those interested can call (800) 209-7919.

Trantalis said testing is the key to this disease. More testing means officials will have a better idea of the spread.

“We need to know, we need to identify, who has the virus and to be able to contain the spread of the disease by identifying who has the disease,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The mayor said if numbers at the site contributed to the downward trend it will get his city closer to opening businesses like restaurants and nail salons.

First responders will enter the site from the East Sunrise Boulevard entrance to the park, while the general public will enter from the Federal Highway entrance.

First responders who need tests should have their badge or proper identification ready.

Unlike county parks with drive-thru test sites, the rest of Holiday Park will remain open to the public while testing is going on.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

South Florida Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order