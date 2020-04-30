



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two guys who typically deliver some pain on the football field are lending a helping hand in their South Florida community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jets linebacker James Burgess Jr. and Bills safety Jaquan Johnson are division rivals who didn’t mind putting their football loyalties aside to help out at this free food distribution drive at the Center of Hope Church in South Dade, helping families affected by COVID-19.

“It’s all home to me. I played in these parks that’s around here. I know a lot of people around here,” said Burgess Jr.

“James Burgess hit me up on Instagram, like, ‘Hey, I’m doing a food drive. Would you like to come?’ I jumped at the opportunity,” said Johnson.

Along with the help of some local pastors, volunteers, and state Kionne McGhee, Johnson and burgess helped load vegetables, canned goods, milk, and protein. The food provided by farm share.

“When times are tough we come together to make these things happen. so it’s a blessing to have the churches, the community, and all the individuals working together to make this happen,” said Dr. Theo Johnson, pastor of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church.

“It’s just a wonderful blessing to be able to serve the people, the community of Perrine. Listen, the bottom line this is what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to get out get down and serve our community,” said Rev. Elijah Bemley Jr. of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

These two local football legends not only helped serve the community that helped raise them, they got a little bit of a workout too, which is hard to come by these days.

“I’ve been working out in the backyard, running anywhere I can go. For groceries, I’m being real active running to the car,” said Johnson.

“Going back to the roots where it first started. No fancy gyms, you know, pushing cars on the backstreets. The old school workouts,” said Burgess Jr.

Burgess Jr. went to Homestead High School and Louisville, while Johnson played his ball at Killian High and the University of Miami.

Both players are looking forward to a return to football, but wanted to make sure to help out during these rough times.

