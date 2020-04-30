



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida ranks at the top of the list of states which saw the biggest increases in unemployment due to COVID-19, according to personal finance website, Wallethub.com.

The website reached its conclusions by comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims.

Florida reported 432,465 jobless claims for the week ending on April 25.

The Sunshine State recorded more than 900,000 first-time unemployment claims during the past two weeks, while fewer than 50 percent of people put out of work since mid-March have received assistance from the state.

Here is what they had to say about it:

“We used this data to rank the most impacted states in both the latest week for which we have data (April 20) and overall since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis (March 16).”

Florida led the states followed by Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Florida saw a 7229.92% increase in unemployment claims in 2020, compared to the same time last year, according to their findings.