MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is still not the usual scene at the Florida Keys.

“We are hurting. We are hurting bad. I want them open,” said Susan Hardin, Florida Keys resident.

Parks like the John Pennekamp in Key Largo remain locked, non-essential businesses have signs that say closed, restaurants are only delivering or accepting pic up orders. Also in Islamorada the Tiki Bar is empty and no one is at the sandbar.

Monroe County has avoided becoming a hot spot for the novel coronavirus.

“It’s just been a struggle,” said Hardin.

However, on Thursday, county leaders did announce they will be reopening their nonessential businesses and restaurants at a 25 percent capacity starting, following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis guidelines.

While some restaurant owners didn’t suspect the approval from the county to reopen.

“Just like when they say shut down, they shut down- we are following the rules. “I am going to make a few phone calls to the officials and see where we are at,” said Lupe Ledesma, owner of Lazy Lobster.

However, managers of Harriette’s Restaurant say they have been geared up. They are ready to open their doors.

“We are really excited, I mean I know I am. I am ready, “said Samantha the manager.

“Imagine a 7-year-old on Christmas Eve, that’s exactly what it feels like right now,” said Carlos Hernandez, the Owner.

When do open their venue, they told us you won’t just be seeing them wearing masking while serving customers and social distancing.

“extra tables, we have kinda rearranged that extra tables are to the side. So that people are spaced out and you are not too close. We made it like spaced out from each other. So that you still have the social distancing part,” said Samantha.

The Florida Keys will not be reopening to its tourist, as for the month of May.

Checkpoints will also remain.

“That’s how we make our money here and it is really difficult to make it on a day-to-day basis. Without the tourists coming in. They should open it to tourists.” Said Carey Madern, Florida Keys resident.