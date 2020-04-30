CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s deputies came to the rescue of three men who were in a boat the capsized.

It happened about a mile off Pompano Beach on Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies in a helicopter helped a marine patrol unit find the men who were sitting on top of the overturned boat frantically waving a light toward shore.

The men were rescued and brought back to dry land.

Deputies believe the fishing boat capsized due to the high winds and rough conditions.

All three men were wearing life jackets.

