



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. DeSantis is expected to unveil the first phase of his plan to reopen the state on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis said it would be a “methodical, slow and data-driven” opening.

The announcement comes just one day before the state’s ‘Stay at Home’ order is set to expire on Thursday.

DeSantis said he has been collecting information from his ‘Re-Open Task Force’ representing industry groups and medical professionals.

He said earlier the state will reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown in “baby steps” and that its regions could reopen at different times and rates while stressing the importance of continuing to test.

Areas like South Florida, with more coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the state, could remain closed longer than other areas of the state.

“All these different people in these industries, part of my task force, and this isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all thinking about innovative ways to be able to do different things and do it safely,” Gov. DeSantis said on Tuesday.

Also, when the statewide stay-at-home order expires, it is possible DeSantis could work with cities and counties across the state to reinstate the restrictions if case counts remain high or increases.

Health experts have warned that reopening states or areas too soon could cause a second round of the coronavirus.