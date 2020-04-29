



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, Miami-Dade and Broward counties began the first phase of what could be a long process of re-opening South Florida.

Most parks, waterways, boat ramps, and other public areas have reopened to residents who spent weeks staying at home and social distancing.

“I think it’s important to allow people to get out and do something. Have a walk to just go on,” said Erica Nunez.

The re-opening, however, comes with a lot of restrictions.

Everyone must wear a face cover, no organized sports are allowed, parks and boat ramps are open for limited hours, and social distancing is required.

Miami-Dade has hired hundreds of security guards to enforce the rules. Violators could be forced to leave or even given a citation up to $500.

Many golf courses are reopening as well. Each player must drive their own cart. Course flags and rakes have been removed.

Driving ranges have strict new guidelines that reference everything you touch, including range golf balls being washed with soap and water.

At boat ramps, only one boat will be allowed on the ramp at a time. Boats are not be allowed to tie up together or anchor on sandbars.

Depending on the size of the boat, there on limits to how many people can be on board.

While the counties are taking steps to reopen, city parks and facilities are an entirely different story. For instance, Hollywood’s Broadwalk is not reopening, nor are the City of Miami’s parks.

Each city still carefully evaluating the risk of re-opening.

Miami Beach has also opened some parks and recreational facilities.

Parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., boat ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., golf courses 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and tennis centers 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click Here for a full listing of parks and facilities that will open.

Fort Lauderdale also reopened certain parks, marinas, boat ramps, and golf courses on Wednesday.

Click here for the list of Fort Lauderdale parks, boat ramps and other amenities open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With hospital’s nowhere near capacity, many have argued that the time is right to carefully start re-opening, albeit slowly

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rodney Baretto is a member of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s reopening task force.

“It’s not an easy road map because no one has got a roadmap. And we’re kind of developing as we go along. So I think all eyes are going to be watching what we do here. And I think it’s time we sort of move these things forward and open some things up.” he said.

Some parks, like C.B. Smith in Pembroke Pines, will not be reopening because they are being used for COVID testing.

It should be noted the state parks and national parks remain closed as well.

