



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Most parks, boat ramps, marinas, and golf courses in Miami-Dade County opened Wednesday morning, with restrictions.

It was the first wave of re-openings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just happy to be here and enjoying nature,” said runner Miguel Doral who went to the newly re-opened Kendall Indian Hammocks Park in West-Miami Dade.

Most parks are open, but there are restrictions. Park goers are required to have a face covering when in the park, no organized sports are allowed, parks are open for limited hours, and social distancing is required.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county hired 400 people, like school crossing guards, to help enforce the rules. Violators could be asked to leave or given a citation up to $500.

“We’re not here to fine folks, the first stage is educational,” said Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid.

Only three of the city’s 100 parks opened Wednesday.

“Today is a great day in our community,” Mayor Cid said. “We see hope.”

Unlike in Miami-Dade County, basketball courts in the town’s parks are not allowed to open just yet.

“The end is slowly approaching,” said Miami Lakes Town Manager Edward Pidermann. “We cannot let our guard down too soon. We do not want to see a second spike.”

Many golf courses in the county opened as well but with restrictions. Each player must drive their own cart and carry their own equipment, among other restrictions and cleaning guidelines.

At Don Shula’s Golf Club in Miami Lakes, staff placed a cut-up pool noodle to stop golfers from touching the flag stick after making a putt.

“Eliminating certain touchpoints makes it vital to use something like that,” said Shula’s Golf Club employee Kenny Phill.

Like the county, the City of Miami Beach reopened many of its parks and recreational facilities on Wednesday.

Click Here for a full listing of parks and facilities that are open.

Parks are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., boat ramps are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., golf courses 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and tennis centers 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I’m super excited about it we have been waiting for a while, so I am looking forward to it,” said Gus Serano at the Miami Beach Marina. “We got a new boat and we are ready to go.”

Serano said he saw some people at the marina not complying with the rules that they have to wear a mask and social distance.

“I have seen people wearing their mask, but not everyone. Like these guys (pointing to a group), you can see, sometimes they do not comply, but we try to do it,” he said.

At Greynolds Park in North Miami, Chuck Glorenberg was one of the many that lined up before it opened.

“It’s like being let out of jail,” he said.

Glorenberg showed up with his own drivers and irons to take a few swings like others on the golf course.

“I’m really really happy about it. Its been a long time,” said fellow golfer Toni Mieoe.

When asked if he felt safe, Mieoe replied, “sure.”

While Mieoe had his facial covering, others didn’t. Security guards roamed the park asking those not wearing masks to comply.

