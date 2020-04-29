MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police detectives are looking for a man accused of forcing himself inside an elderly woman’s residence on Monday night.

Police said it happened at approximately 9 p.m., in the 8400 block of NW 27th Drive, when a man knocked on the woman’s door.

Authorities said the suspect physically forced his way inside when the woman answered the door.

The suspect then fled the house after a physical struggle, according to authorities.

The man was last seen fleeing the scene of foot. He headed eastbound on NW 27th Street, towards Riverside Drive.

The suspect is described as being in his mid 20’s, medium build, 5’7-5’9 in height, with dreadlocks and a goatee, police said.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Police did not say if the suspect got away with anything of value.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Frank Randazzo at (954)346-1262.