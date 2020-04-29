MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another busy day Wednesday for those working to distribute food to those in need across the area.

Lines of vehicles in Miami Beach were long and began forming overnight.

A similar scenario played out in Hialeah Gardens and Fort Lauderdale.

“I didn’t get elected to be the food czar but that’s what I’m doing there is a need right now,” said David Richardson, Miami Beach Commissioner.

Richardson is working with Farm Share and plans to do more of these every Wednesday.

It’s open to anyone who wants to drive here and wait in line. Those lines just like other distributions can be very long.

“If you got to be in line anywhere from 10:30 p.m. to get some food you got to be pretty desperate you need the help,” said Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Miami-Dade County Commissioner.

Diaz is also working with Farm Share to distribute this food to those around Hialeah Gardens.

Inter Miami is teaming up with DeliverLean and started a food distribution right outside their stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s one thing to be in the community playing soccer it’s another thing to be of the community that’s a huge part of who we are and the makeup of inner Miami CF,” said Paul McDonough. He is the sporting director of Inter Miami.

Like Miami Beach, they plan to do this every Wednesday feeding as many as they can for as long as they can.

“Right now we are feeding 2200 people per week I’m just afraid I’m not going to be able to keep up with demand,” says Richardson.