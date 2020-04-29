CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade transit workers union is sending a stark message: “Enter A Bus At Your Own Risk.”

On Tuesday, two mobile billboards followed buses headed to the government center, challenging transit director Alice Bravo to take the ‘Ride Not Die’ challenge.

Union members have complained about the lack of protective gear and social distancing protocols on county buses.

In a statement, Bravo said the county matched or exceeded safety measures weeks ago.

