Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade transit workers union is sending a stark message: “Enter A Bus At Your Own Risk.”
On Tuesday, two mobile billboards followed buses headed to the government center, challenging transit director Alice Bravo to take the ‘Ride Not Die’ challenge.
Union members have complained about the lack of protective gear and social distancing protocols on county buses.
In a statement, Bravo said the county matched or exceeded safety measures weeks ago.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
You must log in to post a comment.