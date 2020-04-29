



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What better way to break up the every-day routine of staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic than to learn something new?

CBS4 has found virtual classes for everything and for everyone.

There are many ways you can battle boredom and expand your knowledge on any budget while you are sitting safely at home.

For expanding your professional skills or just basking in the awe of the best in class, Masterclass.com offers instruction by the “who’s who” in entertainment, literature, business, and sports.

You can take film direction from Spike Lee, acting tips from Natalie Portman

and guitar lessons from Carlos Santana.

There are fashion design lessons from Marc Jacobs and makeup class from Bobbi Brown, and for the science minds, Neil de Grasse Tyson teaches scientific thinking and communication.

There are a total of nine categories and you can check their website for special offers.

Parlez vous France? Sprachen de Deutch? Anyone can learn some new phrases, get conversational or even become fluent in another language, and it’s the first step in learning a new culture. There are plenty of tools online.

Duolingo is best known for its android and ios apps, and it’s free. You can take several different languages right on your phone.

For 25 years in Miami, the Società Dante Alighieri has been operating as the local branch of the Italian government’s cultural institute, promoting all things Italian.

This, of course, includes the language and now, offering classes online for the first time. Claudio Pastor is the Executive Director.

“A lot of students that have been putting off learning the language have joined our online classes many new students have joined from different parts of the country and the world.”

AXS Art, is part of Wynwood law firm AXS Law Group, is supporting the local arts community during the coronavirus pandemic by hosting free weekly online art classes with local artists every Wednesday at 6 p.m. via zoom. The focus is on all types of art and media. And classes are appropriate for all ages. To register for a class, visit https://www.axslawgroup.com/blog.

And while we can’t travel the globe we can explore it on Open Learn – the home of free learning from British based The Open University. There are all kinds of courses from astronomy to climate change, conservation, health, and more, through their website.

And speaking of languages, I’m polishing up on my own Italian skills here. Talking with Claudio reminding everyone – in Italian- to stay home: “Statia casa primeneti” or “Tutti a casa” more directly. Arrivederci!

