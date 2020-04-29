Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found dead inside a North Lauderdale home.
BSO said the pair were found Wednesday morning inside a residence in the 200 block of Stardust Drive.
Police were called to the scene at around 9 a.m. reporting a ‘suspicious incident,’ authorities said.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers and yellow tape condoning off the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
