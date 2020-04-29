CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found dead inside a North Lauderdale home.

BSO said the pair were found Wednesday morning inside a residence in the 200 block of Stardust Drive.

Police were called to the scene at around 9 a.m. reporting a ‘suspicious incident,’ authorities said.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers and yellow tape condoning off the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

