



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Like Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami Beach will begin it’s phased reopening of many parks and recreational facilities on Wednesday.

City officials said they will be reopened subject to the restrictions in Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 21-20 and any other applicable state, county, or city emergency order.

Click Here for a full listing of parks and facilities that will open.

Parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., boat ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., golf courses 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and tennis centers 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking in municipal parking lots located at city parks will be restricted to Miami Beach residents who are registered with the city’s residential parking program.

The following Parks and Recreational facilities will remain closed:

Beach View Park, 5301 Collins Avenue

Collins Canal Park, 2100 Washington Avenue

Pride Park, 1800 Convention Center Drive

Scott Rakow Youth Center, 2700 Sheridan Avenue

20 Street Pocket Park, 2001 North Bay Road

Indian Beach Park, 4621 Collins Avenue

LaGorce Park, 6421 Alton Road

82 Street Skate Park, 8200 Collins Avenue

35 Street/Pancoast Park, 13 35 Street

Washington Dog Park, 225 Washington Avenue

Washington Park Annex, 210 2 Street

All park restrooms will remain closed, except for restrooms at the golf courses and tennis centers. Those restrooms will have an attendant assigned to them who will make sure it is cleaned no less than once every two hours. Restroom use will be limited to one person or family at a time.

The following recreational facilities will remain closed.

All basketball and volleyball courts will remain closed

South Pointe Park Pier and the boat ramp at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park will remain closed

Indoor four-walled racquetball courts, football bleachers, baseball stadium, and soccer cage at Flamingo Park will remain closed

The stadium and track at Flamingo Park will have a maximum occupancy not to exceed 30 people at any given time.

While the city’s beaches will continue to remain closed the beach walks and bay walks remain open. However, no bikes, scooters, skateboarding, in-line skating, roller skating, or other motorized means of transportation (except for wheelchair or other motorized means for people with disabilities) are allowed on them from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

Facial coverings must be worn on the beach walks and bay walks, except by children under the age of 2, people who have trouble breathing due to a pre-existing condition, or people who are doing strenuous physical activity or exercising.

