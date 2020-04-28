MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, the Florida Public Service Commission unanimously approved Florida Power & Light’s plan to lower bills for its customers for the second time this year amid coronavirus pandemic.
The power company said most of its customers can expect to see a one-time decrease in their electric bills of about 25 percent in the month of May.
“In quickly coming together to thoroughly review and approve this plan, our regulators, once again, demonstrated their continued commitment to watching out for customers’ best interests by returning savings to them as quickly as possible,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “Traditionally, these types of savings are spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures. I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”
FPL says it lowered customer bills by approximately 4% in January.
The discount is due to lower fuel costs.
FPL officials said, “Given the abrupt financial challenges facing many customers due to COVID-19, FPL will instead give customers the total annual savings in a single month’s bill. For FPL’s Budget Billing customers, the savings from this reduction will be averaged out on the customers’ actual bills for the next 12 months. Business customers will also see a significant one-time decrease in May, that will vary by rate class.”
coronavirus
