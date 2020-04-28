WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – President Donald Trump met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Tuesday in the Oval Office as states begin to lay out their plans for reopening.

Gov. DeSantis says his big announcement is coming Wednesday.

“I’ve worked with the White House on going to phase one. I’m going to make an announcement tomorrow but I think for Florida, going from where we are now to phase one is not a very big leap,” said DeSantis.

Florida, with a high population of older Americans vulnerable to the disease, has long been a source of concern but the Trump ally promoted his state’s ability to test its citizens and rebuffed criticism about his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked why he closed his state later than others did, DeSantis insisted Florida has fared better than states that put in place what he called “draconian orders.”

“In terms of our fatalities. You go from D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, you name it, Florida has done better. I’m not criticizing those states, but everyone in the media was saying Florida would be like New York or Italy. That has not happened because we understood we have a big, diverse state. We understood the outbreak was not uniform throughout the state.”

DeSantis also said protecting the elderly is a top priority.

“Nothing is going to change on nursing home testing. Until this virus goes away, this is the population that’s most at risk. We’re going to continue protecting elderly. I wasn’t going to arrest an elderly if they left their house.”

President Donald Trump also defended his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and promised to help states safely begin reopening their economies.

Trump the United States was doing enough testing to protect Americans reentering the workforce and said he would sign an executive order to address “liability problems” in the nation’s food supply chain.

He said the administration was talking to airlines about requiring temperature and virus checks for some travelers as they board flights. Trump has claimed for weeks now that airlines have been screening passengers and he said the idea of having passengers wear masks sounded “like a good idea.”

Trump said the administration was “looking at setting up a system where we do some testing and we’re working with the airlines” on testing international travelers, both for temperature and the virus itself.

Florida health authorities have attributed many of the state’s cases to people who arrived from other hot spots, including Europe, Latin America and the New York region.

DeSantis hasn’t yet given any start date for a reopening but has said it would be “methodical, slow and data-driven.” He also has been collecting information from a task force representing industry groups and medical professionals.

DeSantis says priority is “building confidence with the public that the next step will be done thoughtfully” and “not pretending this virus doesn’t exist. I do think there’s a path to do that.”

Florida’s stay-at-home order expires Thursday April 30.