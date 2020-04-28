FORT WALTON BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – A man in the panhandle was arrested after he reportedly dragged his dog down a road, ultimately killing it.

Dean Woodyatt, 79, chained his German shepherd to a golf cart Saturday afternoon and dragged it along the road while motorists and residents tried to stop him, according to Fort Walton Beach police.

It’s unclear how long the abuse went on, but the dog later died of heat-related injuries. Temperatures Saturday were in the high 70s.

When police arrived, the dog was struggling to breathe and had multiple injuries to its feet, according to Woodyatt’s arrest report.

Woodyatt tried to flee by grabbing the leash and jumping back into the golf cart but officers forcibly stopped him, authorities said.

He was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail. Woodyatt is charged with animal cruelty causing death and suffering and resisting arrest without violence.

A Panhandle Animal Welfare Society animal control officer took the dog’s remains and a necropsy was planned.

“Animal cruelty is never acceptable in a civilized society, ” said PAWS Interim Executive Director Melissa Forberg.

