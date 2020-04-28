



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting Wednesday, Miami-Dade’s parks, marinas and waterways, and golf courses will reopen with new rules and strict regulations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During a news conference at Tropical Park on Monday afternoon, Mayor Carlos Gimenez released details specific to each area which is outlined in Executive Order 21-20.

“This is a new normal and life will be a little different outdoors. Enforcement is the key. If people are not obeying the rules they will be escorted out and subject to a fine of $500. It will be zero tolerance for people not following the rules,” said Gimenez.

The mayor said some 400 people who had worked in security at Hard Rock Stadium and the American Airlines Arena would be involved with enforcement along with other county employees and dozens of crossing guards.

He said he consulted with infectious disease experts at Florida International University and Jackson Health and was told that the openings were not being done too soon.

All parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for limited activity use by individuals and families, as permitted by and following the current CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines. In addition to all parks, the following facilities will be open: Deering Estate (open space only), Fruit & Spice Park, Trail Glades Range, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, and Vizcaya (gardens only).

THE RULES:

Facial coverings must be worn.

Seniors can use parks any time and have priority and access two hours in the early morning, three times a week: from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at designated parks.

All passive uses of a park are allowed if social distancing is maintained, EXCEPT table games, picnics, and parties are not allowed.

No groups of 10 or more will be allowed.

Activities that are allowed include walking, hiking, jogging, running, walking, skating, cycling.

Individual sports skill practice includes: basketball (3 people per half court), solo racquetball, tennis (singles only).

Golf, boating and nature trail walks are allowed.

Restrooms will be open and there will be an attendant to monitor social distancing. They will be cleaned no less than once every two hours with CDC approved products. Restroom use shall be one person or one family at a time.

Prohibited amenities include: bike racks, playgrounds and exercise equipment, dog parks, recreation buildings, table games, camping, picnic shelters, gyms, campgrounds, skate parks, splash pads and swimming pools, mechanical attractions and food concessions.

Beaches are NOT opening at this time including Causeways, Haulover, Crandon, Atoll beach pools at Matheson Hammock, Homestead Bayfront Park, Crandon Park, and Haulover Park are also closed.

All sports field lighting will remain off.

Rental concessions will remain closed, except for jet skis and kayaks that can be rented in marinas and must sanitize jet skis and kayaks between use.

The following facilities will remain closed:

Zoo Miami

Amelia Earhart Park (closed due to testing for Covid-19)

Vehicle parking capacity in parks will be limited, as necessary, to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.

There are new rules and guidelines for all water related activities including charter vessels, kayaking and canoeing, boat ramps, fish cleaning stations, fishing piers and public restrooms and ship stores.

ALLOWED ACTIVITIES:

All boats, kayaks and canoes must remain 50 feet apart at all times.

Charter vessels

Passengers (Must be boarded before launch)

Single Boat Launches Only (Vessels must be prepared in advanced, one per ramp)

Bait & Tackle, Fuel Docks Open

Jet Ski Rental (Single Riders Only)

Fish Cleaning StationS

Fishing Piers

Restrooms

NOT ALLOWED:

Tying Up (Including Stiltsville)

Rafting

Anchoring (Including shallow sandbars (e.g., Haulover Sandbar, Nixon Beach Sandbar, Sands Cut Sandbar and others)

Beaching

(No beaching of boats on Monument Island, Sandspur Island (“Beer Can Island”), Pace Picnic Island or others

(No beaching of boats on Monument Island, Sandspur Island ("Beer Can Island"), Pace Picnic Island or others

ALLOWED ACTIVITIES:

Practice Range

Handicap Recording

Bring Your Own Golf Clubs

Wear Face Covering

Personal Golf Balls/Equipment

Bathrooms

One Player Per Golf Cart

NOT ALLOWED:

Walk Up Tee Times

Cash Transactions

Two Golfers Per Cart

Touching The Flagstick

Leaving Trash in Cart

No Social Gatherings Before or After Round

ON THE COURSE:

Staff and players must wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.

Players responsible for bringing their golf equipment to a designated area. No clubs or other equipment will be transported by golf course staff

Designated signage outside pro shop and clubhouse outlining required social distancing guidelines with masks

Designated signage on carts and around clubhouse with the phone number to call for food orders and an explanation of how to pay

No indoor events

PRO SHOP ENTRANCES, WHERE POSSIBLE, WILL BE CLOSED:

Payment will be made at the front door following proper social distancing guidelines

Glass/plastic screen between pro shop staff and customers will be installed

Staff will wear facial coverings and gloves at all times

Where applicable, separate entry and exit doors will be designated

No locker room usage and no bag storage usage

For all pro shop lines, markers will be placed on the floor at 6-foot intervals to comply with social distancing guidelines. Staff may limit the number of persons using pro shops to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Hand sanitizer will be provided in bathrooms and payment areas

Hand sanitizer will be provided in bathrooms and payment areas

Each cart and any rental equipment will be cleaned and disinfected prior to players use

All sand containers, scorecards, pencils, tees, towels, coolers or other shared materials removed from golf carts

All bathrooms and touch-point areas disinfected every two hours

Driving range hitting areas spaced at least 10 feet apart

Scorecard, pencil and tees will only be issued to individuals when requested from starter, but then discarded after their initial use

GOLF COURSE PREP:

All water stations removed

All ball wash units removed or locked down

All practice facility bag stands, chairs and PVC pipes for picking up balls removed

All range balls cleaned, with water and soap, after every pick-up prior to making them available for golfers

Where possible, 60-and-older clientele will be separated from younger clientele

Rakes in all bunker removed

Broward will do a similar opening with restrictions. They will also allow some county pools, and pools at apartment and condo buildings, to open. Miami-Dade is keeping its pools closed.

Miami Beach will also open a number of parks, golf courses, and recreational facilities on Wednesday with restrictions.

