FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Davie teen has pitched in to help first responders remain safe on the job.

Saumya Narang, 14, said after watching the news and seeing the shortage of PPE she decided to help.

The American Heritage student raised more than a thousand dollars and was able to buy 300 N95 masks.

On Monday, she dropped dozens of them off at the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters and at Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines.

“I’m hoping that our first responders could protect themselves from this virus and not get infected themselves because they are just trying to help us,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Davie Police Department will accept its own donation of masks.

Narang is hoping to raise more money to purchase additional masks.