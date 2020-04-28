MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Children all over the world are now attending home school and that means teachers and students had to adjust virtually overnight.

Kitchen tables are now desks, couches are now classrooms.

You need to make sure you are on your game because you’re not in school, and it’s not the same,” said 11-year-old Ayden Godley.

Students are spending more time in front of a computer screen or tablet. But the quick turn to tech was not as smooth for all teachers.

“I’ve never done anything online besides posting a homework assignment on a website, ha!” said teacher Jennifer Cho.

Cho has taught high school for 15 years. Now she is teaching from home with a laptop and document camera live on Zoom every day.

With so many schools closed, Zoom is seeing new users like never before. The company has 84-thousand schools all over the world using its technology to teach.

“We went from 10-million people a day, which is a heck of a lot, to 200 million peak in a day,” said Janine Pelosi, the Chief Marketing Officer for Zoom.

Their K-12 education program was born overnight.

“It was not in existence a few weeks ago, so all of these schools have come together in that period of time,” she said.

Zoom and Google have eliminated some fees for premium features, like more class time and additional users.

According to Education Week, 43 states, four U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia have ordered or recommended schools close for the rest of the 2020 academic year, affecting 45 million public school students.