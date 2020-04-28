CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — The City of Coral Gables is opening its first drive-through COVID-19 testing site.
The site will open on Friday, May 1. The free testing is being prioritized for residents in the highest risk categories.
The first priority are those 65 and older with symptoms or underlying health conditions. Next priority are people under 65 with symptoms or underlying health conditions. All other residents will be eligible if tests are still available.
Testing is available by appointment only and must fill out an online testing application at www.coralgables.com/covidtesting
Submitting the form does not guarantee testing. If you meet the criteria, you will be contacted by email or phone for the scheduling of an appointment.
RELATED: ALL COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA
If you need help filling out the application, call the Senior Resident and Testing Hotline at (305) 460-5401.
The testing site is located in a parking lot off LeJeune Road near the Shops at Merrick Park.
You must log in to post a comment.