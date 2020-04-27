



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – There’s an ease in coronavirus-related restrictions on the way in Broward.

Starting Wednesday, the county will open most parks, golf courses and marinas.

Some county pools will open, while community pools at apartments and condos can once again have swimmers.

But beaches will stay closed along with stores because the county has more work to do to fight COVID-19.

“We will need to do more robust testing including antibody testing to ensure that we continue to protect the safety and well-being of all the people of Broward County,” said Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

Broward’s phase one of openings will have restrictions, like limited hours and social distancing measures.

The same goes at county parks in Miami-Dade, which will also start reopening on Wednesday.

Holness said he’s mostly on the same page and level of restrictions as neighboring county mayors.

“It makes no sense that we don’t do it together. We are one community extending through four counties. People don’t know where the border is between Miami and Broward County,” he said.

Despite county leaders in Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Monroe staying on the same page, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez isn’t moving at their speed.

He said the city of Miami is not ready to open parks, golf courses and waterways until they see a drop in the number of people with symptoms, a drop in cases over two weeks and for hospitals to no longer operate in crisis mode.

As for the group of people protesting over the last several weekends for a full opening, Holness said they may be to blame for a longer wait.

“If they don’t practice what the CDC asked for, they could actually be spreading the virus and causing us to not be able to open this economy so folks can get back to work,” he said.

Some parks in Broward, like CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, will remain closed because of COVID-19 testing.

Fort Lauderdale will make a decision Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask