



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoom, Skype, and FaceTime, once just tools to connect face-to-face while far apart, are now the main ways to conduct job interviews.

It’s a new normal and job seekers need to get caught up fast.

Trish Brennan, the Vice President of Human Resources at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts believes after the pandemic there will be a tsunami of job seekers flooding the market.

“So I think what people can do is really get ready during this time,” she said. “They can prepare their resume, they can hone their interview skills, polish up their social network to be able when the world does open up to launch their job search.”

While the show can’t go on at the Arsht Center, it is continuing its mission through the Arsht@Home program by showcasing actors, singers and artists on its website.

On the HR side, Brennan and her team are leading Arsht@Work.

“The HR team at the Arsht Center is offering free coaching for either reviewing your resume or honing your interview skills,” she said.

In the first two weeks of the program, more than 40 people received free one-on-one coaching.

But if you can’t participate in a virtual session, Brennan has a few key tips for you right now.

“People are going to start to be looked at by the environment you’re in, so you want to make sure you’re presenting the best professional you can present even though you’re filming from your bedroom or dining room or wherever you happen to be. So I’d say practice,” she said.

Brennan says make sure your resume is a list of accomplishments rather than a to-do list of work-related tasks.

She says you should get comfortable with how you look and sound on camera and be ready to talk for at least 30 seconds when the interviewer starts by asking “tell us about yourself”.

“You don’t want to go into depth and you don’t want to offer anything that might be discriminated against, but they’re going to be characteristics that you can bring to the job and that you can offer in that first 30 seconds of an interview,” Brennan said.

