MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a stormy Sunday, South Florida is enjoying some drier and cooler air.

Some inland areas were in the upper 60s Monday morning and in the low 70s around the rest of Broward and Miami-Dade. It was warmer across the Keys with upper 70s and low 80s. Patchy fog may develop in spots due to low level moisture.

Clouds will gradually clear and there will be plenty of sunshine later Monday.

Highs will be seasonable in the mid 80s with less humidity. As high pressure builds in, dry, stable air will keep us mainly dry.

There is an elevated fire risk for interior and Western sections of South Florida due to low relative humidity levels and breezy conditions at times.

Monday night will be even cooler under clear skies. Lows will fall to the upper 60s along the coast and it will be a bit cooler inland with mid 60s across the western suburbs.

Tuesday will be more of the same with highs in the mid 80s and tons of sunshine.

Warmer by Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s with the chance for spotty showers.

It will heat to the low 90s by Thursday with a better chance of scattered storms ahead of our next front set to arrive late week.

This Friday, highs will be in the upper 80s.

The upcoming weekend is looking good with highs in the upper 80s, mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions.