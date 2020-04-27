MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Much needed food distributions aren’t just for people, they are also for pets. Pet owners also need relief during the coronavirus crisis and Miami-Dade Animal Services is hosting its second drive-through pet food bank on Thursday.

“We understand the financial strain this crisis is causing, and we want to assist community pet owners by providing food for their furry family members,” said Animal Services Department Director Alex Muñoz. “It is a small token of appreciation for the support the community has given to the Animal Services Department so that it can fulfill its mission.”

The pet food distribution event will take place Thursday, April 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. or until supplies last.

The location of the Pet Adoption and Protection Center is 3599 NW 79 Avenue in Doral.

They will be giving out dog and cat food.

The pet food distribution event is drive-through only for Miami-Dade County pet owners only.

Residents must wear masks or face coverings at all times during the pickup.