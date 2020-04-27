



KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – After being closed for six weeks, Key West has reopened its beaches.

On Monday, the city’s beaches, parks, and recreational facilities reopened to residents who were urged to practice social distancing. Playgrounds and water features, however, remained closed.

“Although we are currently under a restrictive order as it pertains to businesses, we do understand the need to begin to allow our residents to resume some sense of normalcy while exercising personal responsibility and social distancing,” said City Manager Gregory W Veliz in a statement.

When Governor Ron DeSantis lifts the current stay at home order, Veliz said he anticipates that “non-essential” retail and personal services will be allowed to reopen with enhanced protective measures and continued social distancing where possible.

“We understand that these are very difficult times for our residents and that you are depending on your City Government for answers and actions. Rest assured that we are planning our actions based upon public safety and economic stability, and we will provide answers as they become available,” said Veliz in the statement.

The city manager added that Key West acted swiftly in the early days of this pandemic to ensure the safety of our residents and promised that they would act in the same manner as they approach recovery.

