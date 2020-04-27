



NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is getting its first walk-up COVID-19 test site.

Miami-Dade County is partnering with the Florida National Guard and the Florida Department of Health to offer testing at Holy Family Catholic Church, 14500 NE 11th Avenue, in North Miami.

Testing will be by appointment only for county residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Beginning Monday, Residents can call (305) 499-8767 to schedule an appointment.

“We are taking appointments up to three days in advance, we are also looking to expand walk-up testing sites in the county for people who don’t have a car,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The call center opens daily at 9 a.m. and remains open until all appointment slots for the next day have been filled.

The actual testing will begin on Tuesday.

For now, daily testing is available for 150 people at the site which will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff on site can only test those with appointments. All others will be turned away.

The site is similar to the walk-up sites in Broward, one in Lauderhill, the other in Pompano Beach, and expands access to people who may not be able to visit any of the drive-thru sites across South Florida.

