MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recognizing an ongoing need due to furloughs and layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a number of food distributions on Monday.
Feeding South Florida will hold one at Calder Casino on NW 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens. It begins at 9 a.m. and goes until the food runs out.
Farm Share will host a food distribution at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th Street, for residents of Sweetwater and the surrounding areas.
Residents must drive through the mall’s entrance at NW 14th Street and 111th Avenue. They must stay in their vehicles and pop the trunk. No walk-ups will be allowed. The distribution will go on until the food runs out.
Another distribution is set for 9:30 a.m. at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill. Drivers are asked to enter through the Sunrise Boulevard entrance just east of State Road 7. They are being urged to stay in their vehicle at all times.
Christ Fellowship Church along with Farm Share will hold distributions at two of its churches. Volunteers will be giving out food in West Kendall and Palmetto Bay from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until the food runs out.
