MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While in quarantine, a young musician named Pablo Amat, who attends Immaculata-La Salle High School in Coconut Grove, took notice of something.

“I’ve seen a lot of musicians make these videos with friends, and they have singers and drummers and guitarists on them. That, in my opinion, is the best way for a musician to help the world right now,” Amat said. “But I realized none of those videos were from kids my age, so I decided to take it upon myself and contact friends and create this video as a message from our generation to the world.”

It’s a song you might recognize – a huge hit by John Mayer called “Waiting On the World to Change.” It’s 47 kids from ages 13 to 19 who fill the almost four-minute video.

“It took me a week to get the 47 participants to agree and send me their videos,” Amat said. “The most beautiful part of the whole video and the whole project is that every single one of the instruments clapping, singing and playing is from people my age.”

Some of the kids Amat knew, other were friends of friends. They sang from their bedrooms and backyards.

Amat arranged and produced the song. His little brother, Alvaro, played violin. He and his dad edited all the parts together.

“I have a friend in Rome and another friend who is also in the video who’s in Madrid, which is my hometown. Others are from Miami, Colorado, Boston, Louisiana, from all over the world,” he said.

Amat said he’s tired of his generation getting a bad rap and he wanted to show people kids his age do care.

“I think people see my generation as a generation that’s a lazy generation, that’s not committed. I’m trying to send them a message that we are trying and we haven’t given up,” he said. “All we can do is have patience. I know people are complaining about staying at home and they want to go outside, but for right now staying in is the best way to help.”

You can find the video on YouTube with the title “From Our Generation to the World.”

Amat is hoping those who listen to it will see that his generation is not only waiting for the world to change but they hope to make it even better.