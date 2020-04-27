



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward schools have changed their meal distribution schedule.

Beginning Monday, instead of distributing food five days a week, families only have to stop by the food distribution sites on Mondays and Wednesdays to receive all the week’s meals.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie stopped by a food distribution site at Blanche Ely High School where he pitched in with the distribution.

“More than half of all students in the district qualify for free and reduced meals. So this is a real necessity for families,” he said.

Runcie also touched on another big topic for the district – Class of 2020 graduations.

He said there will be virtual graduations in June, which will be live-streamed, and made no promises on the real thing.

“Should circumstances change at some point, we will certainly move forward hold live graduations, to the extent that there’s a demand for it and students are still around so that we could put those on,” he said.

Runcie said the district was also planning some form of summer camp.

The food distributions are costing the school district more than a million dollars. Runcie said they got some help to offset the cost from the Miami Dolphins and United Way.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

South Florida Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order