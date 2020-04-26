



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many are trying to help small businesses and take care of our hardworking workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

However, it seems there is always at least one person taking advantage of other people’s kindness.

Video captured just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, shows a thief walking by Tropical Chinese, taking a jar of money and running off while a customer tries to chase him.

Luckily, that customer did catch a license plate number on the white Nissan the thief got away in, which is “CRE8411.”

That money was made up of donations from customers specifically to feed health care workers.

The popular Chinese restaurant has been delivering hundreds of meals to hospitals every week.

The jar was left outside as the restaurant is open for curbside pickup only.

