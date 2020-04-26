Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Sweetwater drive-thru food distribution set to held at Vann Academy on Monday has been moved to Dolphin Mall.
The food distribution starts at 8 a.m. and will continue until supplies run out.
Residents must drive in at the Dolphin Mall entrance at NW 14th Street and 111th Avenue, remain in their vehicle and pop open their trunk.
Walk-ups are not permitted and will be turned away.
