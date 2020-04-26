



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The rain didn’t stop dozens from driving and then walking with flags and signs to protest the current coronavirus-related restrictions.

“We won’t wear masks. We won’t social distance from people who we feel or know are healthy as well. We are free society,” Josie Machovic said.

That crowd ended up cheering for Machovic, who doesn’t want to follow CDC guidelines.

She was one of dozens in this protest in Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

“Staying home and taking away jobs and not allowing people to put food on their families table for a point 1% mortality rate,” said protester Rachael Cohen.

“Of the people who actually contact the virus,” finished Yishai Cohen.

The crowd says enough is enough. They want stores and restaurants to reopen.

One of them admitted he’s not in the medical industry, but he feels confident in the research that he has done.

“Every American has the right to stay home and take care of their health and to eat healthy and follow the advice of their doctors to maintain their health,” said Yishai Cohen. “But that is not the reality for 99% of Americans and citizens of the world.”

The crowd was filled with mostly President Donald Trump supporters. There were signs supporting his reelection campaign.

There were also American flags waving as they walked and drove near quiet businesses on the beach.

“How long are we supposed to do this for? Until there’s no virus? There will always be a virus,” said Lake Worth resident Danny Schultz.

A CBS News poll showed this crowd is in the minority, with 63% of people surveyed saying they are concerned about opening too fast and the outbreak getting worse.

A spokesperson for the city of Fort Lauderdale sent a statement, which said, in part:

“The City of Fort Lauderdale favors a phased approach to reopening that is contingent upon medical data showing a sustained decrease in cases and deaths, hospitals no longer operating in crisis mode, and having additional testing in place… While we are all eager to see cities reopen, doing so hastily could prolong the pandemic resulting in more widespread infection and greater loss of life.”

As for this crowd demanding an ease in restrictions, they say the decision is up to local leaders, which is why they’re here demanding an opening from the city of Fort Lauderdale politicians.

In the news release CBS4’s Ty Russell received from organizers, they recommended protestors follow CDC guidelines and traffic laws.

Organizers also recommended protesters to support small businesses through takeout.

