



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is working with the county’s attorney office to finalize the reopening of parks, waterways and golf courses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The mayor said the parks department hired about 400 people to help enforce social distancing measures as part of the reopening.

He added that they are also bringing in Miami-Dade County employees along with crossing guards to assist with enforcement.

Those who violate the rules will face arrest or a $500 fines.

There will also be special hours and days for seniors to enjoy parks.

Beyond opening back up recreational areas, the mayor said different non-essential sectors are being evaluated for reopening.

The mayor said he has been in virtual meetings all weekend with nine working groups and the medical professionals overseeing those groups.

The work groups cover: restaurants, museum and cultural venues, small businesses, retail stores, factories, malls, office buildings, trade and logistics, hotels and grooming businesses.

Gimenez said he plans to hold a press conference on Monday to share more information.

