



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Everyone is struggling to adapt to this coronavirus pandemic, including children with special needs. For those with birthdays this month, the Friendship Circle wanted them to know they’re not alone.

Car after car after car, all filled with people, were out Sunday to spread the love – from a safe distance of course.

“Justin just got a huge birthday surprise from the Friendship Circle,” said Maria Dewitt, mother of the birthday boy.

For families like the Dewitts, the Friendship Circle is more like an extended family.

“To us they’re like family,” Maria said. “Grandma, aunts, uncles and the Friendship Circle.”

It’s been especially difficult for some of these families, whose lives have been up-ended by the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why on this day, the friendship circle is celebrating four kids, including Justin Dewitt, with April birthdays.

“But it is a difficult time for them,” said Nechama Harlig, director of the Freindship Circle. “They so need their structure and routine – they crave that.”

It may be a different type of birthday this year, but it’ll be one kids like Justin will never forget.

“I was crying. I was crying when everybody was passing by. This wass really, really great. In times like these it’s nice to know we’re all still connected,” said Maria Dewitt.

So one more big happy birthday to Justin, Carolina, Ellie and Amanda, who all celebrated with birthday caravans on Sunday.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask