CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Four University of Miami football players were selected on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday, plus the quarterback for Florida International University.

UM Linebacker Shaq Quarterman, running back DeeJay Dallas, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin were all picked on the third day of the NFL’s annual draft, which featured Rounds 4-7.

Miami has now had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft in 46 straight years.

Quarterman was first off the board, selected with the 140th overall pick in the fourth round by his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterman, who became the first Hurricane to start 52 games in a collegiate career, totaled 356 tackles and was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection. He ranks ninth in total tackles in UM history.

Dallas’ aspirations became a reality four picks later, when the Seattle Seahawks scooped up the junior back in the fourth round, with the No. 144 pick. The selection of Dallas, who rushed for a team-high 693 yards and had eight rushing touchdowns a season ago, marked the third straight year a Hurricane running back was picked.

Osborn, who started all 13 games for the Hurricanes in his lone season at The U, was picked by the Minnesota Vikings with the 176th overall pick in the fifth round. Osborn ended the year as the team leader in receptions (50), receiving yards (547) and receiving touchdowns (five), and was the only Hurricane to top 1,000 all purpose-yards in 2019.

Garvin was selected with the 28th pick in the seventh round (No. 242) by the Green Bay Packers. Garvin had 37 total tackles (21 solo), nine tackles for loss and five sacks in his final season at The U. The Lake Worth, Fla., native finished his career with 29 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during three seasons, including a career-high 17 TFLs as a sophomore in 2018.

Another big selection for a South Florida player was FIU quarterback James Morgan who was selected by the New York Jets. It was the Jets with the 125th-overall pick in the fourth round.

Morgan played two seasons at FIU after transferring from Bowling Green. In two seasons for the Panthers, he finished third in program history with 5,375 passing yards. His 40 passing TDs rank third-most in school history as well and he broke FIU’s career records for passing efficiency with a 143 rating. In four total collegiate, he threw for 8,629 yards, 65 TDs and 34 INTs while completing 57.2% of his passes.