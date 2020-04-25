Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal on Saturday morning. It is open to all Floridians.
Floridians are being encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy.
Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form.
Governor Ron DeSantis had hoped to have the task force’s recommendations by Friday, but some of the subcommittees needed more time.
On Friday afternoon, the governor said he had not yet decided when to reopen the state.
DeSantis said any decision on reopening the state would be contingent on the availability of testing.
You must log in to post a comment.