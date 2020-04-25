MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-95 in Dania Beach where three people died.

The overnight crash had closed all southbound lanes on Saturday morning. Traffic had been diverted off at Griffin Road.

FHP officials say at least three people had died in a collision involving an SUV and a sedan.

Investigators said both vehicles caught on fire as a result of the crash.

Lanes will reopen as soon as the investigation is complete.

Here is what FHP said about the incident:

“Vehicle-1 was traveling southbound on Interstate 95, north of State Road 818 (Griffin Rd). Vehicle-2 had been previously involved in a separate crash which resulted in it becoming disabled across the left and left-center lanes, facing east.”

“The driver and one of the passengers from Vehicle-2 had exited the vehicle while another passenger remained inside. The driver of Vehicle-1 was unable to avoid a collision with Vehicle-2 and as a result Vehicle-1’s front struck Vehicle-2’s left side.”

“Upon impact, both vehicles became fully engulfed causing the driver and passenger from Vehicle-1 as well as the passenger from Vehicle-2 to expire on scene. This case is still pending investigation.”